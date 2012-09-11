FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor dips on view ECB will cut rates to new low
September 11, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

Euribor dips on view ECB will cut rates to new low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates fell to new all-time lows on Tuesday as expectations
persisted that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates
further in the coming months after it downgraded its economic
outlook for the euro zone. 
    The ECB kept its main refinancing interest rate at a record
low of 0.75 percent last week, but said the euro zone economy
would probably contract more than it had previously expected
this year.
    "We expect the euro area economy to recover only very
gradually," ECB President Mario Draghi said after the ECB's
policy meeting last Thursday. 
    Euribor rates have fallen significantly since the late last
year when the ECB started flooding money markets with cheap
long-term loans. The fall continued on Tuesday.
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.258
percent from 0.261 percent.
    Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.501
percent from 0.509 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates
 bucked the trend and edged up to 0.089 percent
from 0.088 percent but Eonia overnight rates fell to
0.101 percent from 0.103 percent.
    Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  fell to 0.669 percent from 0.678
percent and overnight rates fell to 0.306 percent from 0.307
percent.
    The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account
facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
    A Reuters poll showed on Monday that 21 out of 26
participating traders said the ECB would not cut its deposit
rate below zero this year, a move that would in effect charge
banks to park excess funds with the ECB. 
    A total of 331 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
dipped to 545 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

