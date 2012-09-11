Euribor dips on view ECB will cut rates to new low

FRANKFURT, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates fell to new all-time lows on Tuesday as expectations persisted that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates further in the coming months after it downgraded its economic outlook for the euro zone. The ECB kept its main refinancing interest rate at a record low of 0.75 percent last week, but said the euro zone economy would probably contract more than it had previously expected this year. "We expect the euro area economy to recover only very gradually," ECB President Mario Draghi said after the ECB's policy meeting last Thursday. Euribor rates have fallen significantly since the late last year when the ECB started flooding money markets with cheap long-term loans. The fall continued on Tuesday. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.258 percent from 0.261 percent. Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.501 percent from 0.509 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates bucked the trend and edged up to 0.089 percent from 0.088 percent but Eonia overnight rates fell to 0.101 percent from 0.103 percent. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fell to 0.669 percent from 0.678 percent and overnight rates fell to 0.306 percent from 0.307 percent. The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the required reserves. A Reuters poll showed on Monday that 21 out of 26 participating traders said the ECB would not cut its deposit rate below zero this year, a move that would in effect charge banks to park excess funds with the ECB. A total of 331 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB dipped to 545 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)