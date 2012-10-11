FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates hit new low on liquidity glut
October 11, 2012

Euribor rates hit new low on liquidity glut

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates hit fresh record lows on Thursday, pushed down by
large amounts of excess liquidity sloshing around in money
markets.
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.210
percent from 0.211 percent. The six-month rate fell to 0.416
percent from 0.417 percent.
    Shorter term one-week rates remained at 0.081
percent. Overnight Eonia rates inched up to 0.092
percent from 0.091 percent.
    Bank-to-bank lending rates have been falling since November
last year when news broke that the ECB was going to flood the
banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash.
    The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on
overnight deposits has allowed the fall to continue by removing
the 0.25 percent floor for the money market.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.61692 percent from 0.61077 percent and overnight
rates falling to 0.30846 percent from 0.30923 percent.
    The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system
remains extremely high at about 710 billion euros according to
Reuters calculations.
    With it set to remain high for the foreseeable future, money
market experts are instead focused on whether the ECB could copy
Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash
overnight.
    However, after initial interest in the idea, some
policymakers have expressed reservations about it.
 
    ECB policymaker Christian Noyer on Wednesday pushed back
against calls for an ECB interest rate cut, saying ensuring the
effective transmission of monetary policy right now was more
important for the euro zone than the policy rate. 
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)

