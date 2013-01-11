Euribor rates rise after ECB keeps rates on hold

FRANKFURT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates edged up on Friday after European Central Bank policymakers decided unanimously a day earlier to leave interest rates on hold, and gave no indication that a cut could follow any time soon. ECB President Mario Draghi said there had been no request for lower rates from Governing Council members, who had widely discussed cutting rates at last month's policy meeting. On Friday, a day after the rate decision, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.195 percent from 0.190 percent. The six-month rate increased to 0.331 percent from 0.325 percent, while the one-week rate was unchanged at 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate also remained unchanged, at 0.069 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.51667 percent from 0.52083 percent and one-week rates down at 0.35417 percent from 0.36083 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)