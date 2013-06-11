FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates rise as expectations for more ECB easing cool
June 11, 2013

Euribor rates rise as expectations for more ECB easing cool

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 11 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates rose on Tuesday as expectations for further stimulus from
the European Central Bank cooled off.
    The ECB left its main refinancing rate unchanged at 0.5
percent last week, saying the economic situation did not warrant
another cut. But ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank stood
ready to act, should the economy take a turn for the worse. 
    Markets now see a smaller chance for moves such as making
banks pay to park their money at the ECB overnight by taking the
deposit rate into negative territory or cutting the main rate
further.
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.205
percent from 0.204 percent.
    The six-month rate increased to 0.315 percent
from 0.312 percent while the one-week rate edged
up to 0.090 percent from 0.089 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
 rose to 0.082 percent from 0.078 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were unchanged, with three-month rates
remaining at 0.46222 percent and one-week rates at 0.27778
percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 278 billion euros, helping keep market rates below
the ECB's refinancing rate.
    Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates
to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector fell below 200 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

