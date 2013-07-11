Key Euribor rate up as Weidmann says ECB not tied by guidance

FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate edged up on Thursday after a key European Central Bank policymaker said the bank had not "tied itself to the mast" with its use of forward guidance on low interest rates. Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said the ECB's monetary policy was conditional on economic developments and that it could hike rates if inflationary pressures emerge in the future. Abandoning its traditional policy of never pre-committing on future rates, the ECB said last Thursday it would keep its interest rates at present or lower levels for an "extended period" - its first use of so-called forward guidance. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, ticked up on Thursday to 0.218 percent from 0.217 percent. The six-month rate was unchanged at 0.330 percent and the one-week rate rose to 0.096 percent from 0.095 percent. The overnight Eonia rate increased to 0.088 percent from 0.083 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were firmer, with three-month rates rising to 0.46714 percent from 0.46429 percent and one-week rates increasing to 0.29286 percent from 0.29143 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector is at 270 billion euros, still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. ECB President Mario Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros. But the ECB said in its monthly bulletin on Thursday: "If excess liquidity remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate." Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)