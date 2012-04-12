FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euribor rates hit 21-month lows as ECB cash weighs
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 12, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Euribor rates hit 21-month lows as ECB cash weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 12 (Reuters) - Key euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates hit fresh 21-month lows on Thursday, dragged down
by the enormous volume of cash the European Central Bank has
pumped into financial markets since late last year.	
    The ECB, which left official euro zone interest rates at 1
percent last week (click ), has poured over 1
trillion euros of ultra-cheap, 3-year funding into the banking
system since the end of December, a move which has sparked a 45
percent drop in the prices at which banks lend to each other.	
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
on Thursday to 0.757 percent from 0.760 percent, hitting the
lowest level since late June 2010.	
    Six-month rates fell to 1.053 percent from
1.057 percent and 12-month rates dropped to 1.387
percent from 1.393 percent.	
    Shorter term rates also fell. The one-week rate
, which continues to bump around all-time lows,
inched down to 0.315 percent from 0.317 percent. Overnight rates
, however, rose to 0.350 percent from 0.347 percent.	
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed
. Three-month rates fell to 0.974
percent from 0.989 percent, while overnight rates 
steadied around 0.326 percent.	
    Despite the sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few
months, the benchmark euro-priced three-month rate remains some
way above the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010. 	
    With the ECB expected keep limit-free liquidity available
and interest rates at their record low for the foreseeable
future, further falls in Euribor rates are expected, but part of
the reason for the higher rates is that lending markets remain
impaired.	
    High excess liquidity in the banking system has
led to high use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, with
banks last parking 653 billion euros there. In normal times the
amounts are minimal.	
    The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits
continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know
they can get that level of interest no matter what.	
    	
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.	
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 	
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 	
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  	
    1 week       	
    2 week       	
    3 week       	
    1 month      	
    2 month      	
    3 month      	
    4 month      	
    5 month      	
    6 month      	
    7 month      	
    8 month      	
    9 month      	
    10 month    	
    11 month    	
    1 year       	
	
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.