Euribor 3-mth rate falls below 0.5 pct after ECB cut

FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates hit new all-time lows on Thursday with the 3-month rate falling below 0.5 percent for the first time ever, as the European Central Bank's rate cuts continued to weigh on market rates. The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which was cut to zero last Thursday, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of interest than at the ECB. The central bank hopes its unprecedented move, which means banks will now get nothing if they park their spare cash there, will nurture a return of more significant interbank lending by forcing banks to look for more profitable options. Although some money market experts fear the cut could backfire and kill off parts of the market, the move has had an immediate impact on bank-to-bank rates. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, on Thursday hit a new all-time low of 0.497 percent, down from 0.512 percent. Other key rates saw similar drops. Six-month Euribor rates fell to 0.779 percent from 0.795 percent and shorter-term one week rates decreased to 0.134 percent from 0.145 percent. Overnight rates which now factor in the benefit of the ECB's cut - it came into force on Wednesday - dropped to 0.131 percent from 0.323 percent. Euribor rate, like counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates , are currently at the centre of a manipulation scandal after it emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the rates they pay to the committee that aggregates the data. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fixed at 0.960 percent on Thursday, while overnight rates fixed at 0.337. Euribor rates are currently well above the euro-priced Libor rates, one reason being that Euribor figures include prices from more of Europe's struggling banks than Libor. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.