FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euribor rates steady, pausing after year-long slide
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 12, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

Euribor rates steady, pausing after year-long slide

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates steadied on Friday, as the prospect faded of the
European Central Bank loosening policy further with an interest
rate cut.
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged
at 0.210 percent. The six-month rate eased slightly to 0.415
percent from 0.416 percent.
    The rates steadied after ECB policymaker Christian Noyer on
Wednesday pushed back against calls for an ECB rate cut, saying
ensuring the effective transmission of monetary policy right now
was more important than the policy rate. 
    Shorter term one-week rates remained at 0.081
percent on Friday. Overnight Eonia rates inched up to
0.095 percent from 0.092 percent.
    Bank-to-bank lending rates had been falling since November
last year when news broke that the ECB was going to flood the
banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash.
    The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on
overnight deposits has allowed the fall to continue by removing
the 0.25 percent floor for the money market.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.61385 percent from 0.61692 percent and overnight
rates unchanged at 0.30846 percent.
    The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system
remains extremely high at about 709 billion euros according to
Reuters calculations.
    With it set to remain high for the foreseeable future, money
market experts have focused on whether the ECB could copy
Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash
overnight.
    However, after initial interest in the idea, some
policymakers have expressed reservations about it.
 
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.