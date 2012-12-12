Euribor rates rise as ECB rate cut expectations fade

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates rose on Wednesday after the European Central Bank's chief economist said there was little room for further interest rate cuts. Peter Praet said the main issue at the moment was that the low interest rates were not filtering through to the real economy, but the situation was beginning to improve and there was currently no need for further ECB action. Expectations that the bank was ready to cut rates in the coming months had driven the lending rates lower in previous sessions, fuelled by comments from ECB President Mario Draghi, who had said there had been a "wide discussion" on rates at the policy meeting, at which the ECB kept rates at 0.75 percent. On Wednesday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.183 percent from 0.181 percent. The six-month rate rose to 0.318 percent from 0.316 percent while the one-week rate held steady at 0.077 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.067 percent from 0.069 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fell, with three-month rates down at 0.56308 percent from 0.56846 percent and one-week rates easing to 0.34077 percent from 0.34538 percent in the previous session. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)