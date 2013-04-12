FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates steady as ECB mulls policy options
April 12, 2013 / 9:22 AM / in 4 years

Euribor rates steady as ECB mulls policy options

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 12 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rate eased slightly on Friday as markets evaluate the likelihood
of the European Central Bank cutting official interest rates in
the near future or taking other steps to ease policy.
    ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the bank's
policymakers decided to leave rates on hold after an extensive
discussion, but they would "monitor very closely" all data and
stand "ready to act" to boost the recession-hit euro zone.
    ECB policymakers have, however, indicated that the bank is
not ready to cut the interest rate it pays to commercial banks
on their overnight deposits into negative territory from zero.
The deposit rate acts as a floor to money markets.
    On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
fell to 0.210 percent from 0.211 percent.
    The six-month rate eased to 0.327 percent from 0.329
percent, while the one-week rate edged lower to 
0.082 percent from 0.084 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
 rose to 0.086 percent from 0.082 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.481 percent from 0.482 percent and one-week rates
down at 0.305 percent from 0.309 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system was at 363 billion euros ($476 billion), high enough to
keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
    ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not
expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess
liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

($1 = 0.7618 euros)

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

