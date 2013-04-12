Euribor rates steady as ECB mulls policy options

FRANKFURT, April 12 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate eased slightly on Friday as markets evaluate the likelihood of the European Central Bank cutting official interest rates in the near future or taking other steps to ease policy. ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the bank's policymakers decided to leave rates on hold after an extensive discussion, but they would "monitor very closely" all data and stand "ready to act" to boost the recession-hit euro zone. ECB policymakers have, however, indicated that the bank is not ready to cut the interest rate it pays to commercial banks on their overnight deposits into negative territory from zero. The deposit rate acts as a floor to money markets. On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.210 percent from 0.211 percent. The six-month rate eased to 0.327 percent from 0.329 percent, while the one-week rate edged lower to 0.082 percent from 0.084 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.086 percent from 0.082 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.481 percent from 0.482 percent and one-week rates down at 0.305 percent from 0.309 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system was at 363 billion euros ($476 billion), high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7618 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)