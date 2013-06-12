FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates rise as expectations for more ECB easing cool
June 12, 2013 / 9:17 AM / in 4 years

Euribor rates rise as expectations for more ECB easing cool

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 12 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates rose on Wednesday as expectations for further stimulus
from the European Central Bank cooled off.
    The ECB left its main refinancing rate unchanged at 0.5
percent last week, saying the economic situation did not warrant
another cut. But ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank stood
ready to act, should the economy take a turn for the worse. 
    Markets now see a smaller chance for moves such as making
banks pay to park their money at the ECB overnight by taking the
deposit rate into negative territory or cutting the main rate
further.
    ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Tuesday that
while negative deposit rates remained an option, they could have
unintended consequences.
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.208
percent from 0.205 percent.
    The six-month rate increased to 0.319 percent
from 0.315 percent while the one-week rate 
remained at 0.090 percent. The overnight Eonia rate 
rose to 0.082 percent from 0.078 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were mixed, with three-month rates
falling to 0.46111 percent from 0.46222 percent and one-week
rates rising to 0.27889 percent from 0.27778 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 280 billion euros, helping keep market rates below
the ECB's refinancing rate.
    Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates
to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector fell below 200 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

