Key Euribor rate dips on ECB "easing bias"
August 12, 2013

Key Euribor rate dips on ECB "easing bias"

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate eased slightly on Monday, eroding recent gains
after a top European Central Bank policymaker last week stressed
the ECB's "easing bias" and said it could cut rates further.
    Euribor rates have been trending lower since Peter Praet,
who holds the influential economics portfolio on the ECB's
Executive Board, said last Tuesday the ECB has "not run out of
ammunition". 
    The drop has seen the key Euribor rate give up some of the
gains made after ECB policymakers in early July began qualifying
their adoption of 'forward guidance' on interest rates - a vow
to keep them at record lows for an extended period.
    On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
fell to 0.226 percent from 0.227 percent.
    The six-month Euribor rate was unchanged at
0.341 percent while the one-week rate edged up to
0.103 percent from 0.102 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
 dipped to 0.082 percent from 0.084 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were unchanged, with three-month rates
staying at 0.49667 percent and one-week rates at 0.30500
percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector stood at 256 billion euros, still high enough to keep
short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
    The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin as long as excess
liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in
the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money
market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit
rate". 
    The ECB's main refi rate is at 0.5 percent and the deposit
rate at zero.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

