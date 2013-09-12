FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
September 12, 2013 / 9:22 AM / 4 years ago

Key Euribor rate steady as ECB reaffirms guidance

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate held steady on Thursday as the European Central
Bank reaffirmed its forward guidance on interest rates, saying
it expected them to remain "at present or lower levels for an
extended period".
    The bank left its key rate unchanged at 0.5 percent last
week but ECB President Mario Draghi said the policymakers
discussed a rate cut, partly due to concern about money market
rates and the uncertain nature of the recovery.
    The ECB reiterated its forward guidance in its monthly
bulletin on Thursday and ECB Executive Board member Joerg
Asmussen said the euro zone economy is not yet ready for a swift
end to the ECB's loose monetary policy.
    "A quick change in monetary policy would definitely come
much too soon for the euro zone economy," Asmussen told
financial daily Boersen-Zeitung.
    Money markets shrugged off the ECB's efforts last week to
halt a rise in bank-to-bank borrowing costs and are discounting
the chance of a rate cut in the coming months.
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged
at 0.224 percent on Thursday.
    The six-month Euribor rate dipped to 0.341
percent from 0.342 percent, while the one-week rate
 eased to 0.096 percent 0.098 percent. The
overnight Eonia rate rose on Wednesday to 0.073 percent
from 0.071 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector stood at 244 billion euros, still high enough to keep
short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
    The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as
excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros,
short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly
above the deposit rate". 
    Draghi said last week, however, that there was no stable
relationship between excess liquidity and market rates.
    A Reuters poll of euro traders showed last week they did not
expect any new steps from the ECB to prevent money market rates
from rising closer to the refinancing rate, currently at 0.5
percent. 
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
