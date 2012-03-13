Euribor rates at 17-mth low on ECB cash pressure

FRANKFURT, March 13 (Reuters) - Euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates hit a fresh 17-month low on Tuesday as excess liquidity from the European Central Bank's two ultra-long financing operations over the past months exerted downward pressure. Bank-to-bank lending rates have dropped by more than a third over the last few months as a result of the 1 trillion euros the ECB has poured into the financial markets, and they are homing in on record lows they hit in early 2010. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 0.876 percent from 0.884 percent, the lowest level since September 2010. Rates in other maturities also dropped. Six-month rates fell to 1.183 percent from 1.193 percent and 12-month rates dropped to 1.519 percent from 1.527 percent. One-week rates, the most heavily influenced by the level of cash in the system, held steady at 0.317 percent. Overnight rates slipped to 0.355 percent from 0.359 percent. The 3-month lending rates have already dropped by over a third since the ECB announced plans to lend banks three-year money back in December, but are still well above the low of 0.634 percent they hit in early 2010. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom. Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)