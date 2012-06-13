Euribor rates rise despite ECB deposit rate cut talk

FRANKFURT, June 12 (Reuters) - Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates rose for the first time in almost a month on Wednesday, despite a second ECB policymaker in quick succession hinting that the bank could cut its deposit rate that currently controls market rates, to zero. Money markets rates have more than halved since the ECB flooded money markets with over a trillion euros of ultra-cheap 3-year funding, but the near-vertical slide has levelled off in recent weeks as overnight bank-to-bank rates have approached the ECB's 0.25 percent deposit rate. With markets awash with low-cost cash, the deposit rate acts as a floor for the money market as banks will only lend on open markets if borrowers are prepared to pay more than the ECB. On Wednesday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, rose for the first time in almost a month, inching up to 0.662 percent from 0.661 percent. Six-month Euribor rates followed suit, rising to 0.939 percent from 0.937 percent, while shorter-term one week rates climbing to 0.321 percent from 0.320 percent. Overnight rates remained at 0.336 percent. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates rose to 0.953 percent from 0.947 percent and overnight rates edged up to 0.324 percent from 0.322 percent. The rises come despite another jump in banks take-up of ECB liquidity on Tuesday as well as fresh hints from ECB members that the bank's deposit rate could be cut, a move that would open up room for a further drop in market rates. "I could imagine a zero deposit rate," Slovak ECB policymaker Jozef Makuch said, echoing comments from Austria's Ewald Nowotny last week. (for stories click ) The ECB also extended its promise to supply banks with unlimited funding until the middle of January next year last week and did not rule out supplying further longer-term cash if the benefit of its twin 3-year LTROs proved not to have been enough. The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within touching distance of a record low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010. High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 762 billion euros according to Reuters calculations - has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked just under 800 billion euros overnight. In normal times the amounts are minimal. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)