FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euribor rates flat as markets mull ECB stance
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 13, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 5 years ago

Euribor rates flat as markets mull ECB stance

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates were unchanged on Wednesday, with markets trying to figure
out the European Central Bank's next moves as a stronger euro
increases the risk of a slower economic recovery.
    ECB President Mario Draghi's comments on the currency last
week fed expectations its gains in recent months could open the
door to an interest rate cut or other form of policy easing. 
    After the bank kept rates on hold at 0.75 percent last
Thursday, Draghi said that "there were hints and discussions
about how to improve financial conditions".
    Euribor rates have climbed since the ECB announced on Jan.
25 that banks would repay a larger-than-expected amount in
long-term loans - a move that has driven down excess liquidity
in the financial system to around 500 billion euros.
 
    But the heavy oversupply of ECB cash has long depressed the
rates banks charge each other on lending markets, and Draghi
said that excess liquidity of more than 200 billion euros should
limit upward pressure on market rates.
    In total, the ECB pumped more than 1 trillion euros into the
banking system with two offerings of three-year loans roughly a
year ago as it tried to avert a credit crunch. 
    On Tuesday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
remained at 0.226 percent.
    The six-month rate was stuck at 0.369 percent while the
one-week rate ticked down to 0.081 percent from
0.082 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.073
percent from 0.072 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.49000 percent from 0.49182 percent and one-week
rates decreasing to 0.32273 percent from 0.32545 percent.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.