Euribor rates little changed as ECB on hold
#Financials
March 13, 2013 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

Euribor rates little changed as ECB on hold

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 13 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates were barely changed on Wednesday after the European
Central Bank held official interest rates last week and ECB
President Mario Draghi dampened expectations of a rate cut in
the coming months.
    The ECB kept its main refinancing rate on hold at a
record-low level of 0.75 percent last Thursday and Draghi played
down fears of Italy's fractured election causing widespread
economic uncertainty and delaying recovery.
    Draghi also poured cold water on the possibility that the
ECB could take the interest rate on its deposit facility into
negative territory, saying that such a move could have "serious"
unintended consequences.
    On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
edged up to 0.203 percent from 0.201 percent.
    The six-month rate dipped to 0.325 percent from 0.326
percent, while the one-week rate remained at 0.079
percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.068 percent
from 0.064 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were steady, with three-month rates
unchanged at 0.49600 percent and one-week rates also unchanged
at 0.30300 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system is at 408 billion euros ($508 billion), above the lowest
level since the ECB started its 3-year liquidity operations, but
still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's
refinancing rate.
    ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not
expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess
liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

($1 = 0.7684 euros)

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
