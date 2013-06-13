Euribor rates up as further ECB easing seems less likely

FRANKFURT, June 13 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates rose on Thursday for a fifth consecutive day and hit an almost two-month high as expectations for further stimulus from the European Central Bank cooled off. The ECB left its main refinancing rate unchanged at 0.5 percent last week, and ECB President Mario Draghi said the economic situation did not warrant another cut. He, however, added that the bank stood ready to act, should the economy take a turn for the worse. Markets now see a smaller chance for moves such as making banks pay to park their money at the ECB overnight by taking the deposit rate into negative territory, or cutting the main rate further. ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Tuesday that while negative deposit rates remained an option, they could have unintended consequences. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.209 percent from 0.208 percent. The six-month rate increased to 0.320 percent from 0.319 percent while the one-week rate remained at 0.090 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.077 percent from 0.075 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were unchanged, with three-month rates remaining at 0.46111 percent and one-week rates staying at 0.27889 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 287 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)