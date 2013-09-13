FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Euribor rate dips after Draghi says market rates unwarranted
September 13, 2013 / 9:30 AM / 4 years ago

Key Euribor rate dips after Draghi says market rates unwarranted

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The benchmark Euribor
bank-to-bank lending rate fell on Friday after European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi said a recent rise in money market
rates was "unwarranted". 
    Draghi said on Thursday that the recovery was still "very,
very green" and he reiterated that the ECB was not running out
of policy options. 
    His comments came a week after the ECB left its main
interest rate unchanged at 0.5 percent, though Draghi said
policymakers had discussed a rate cut, partly due to concern
about money market rates and the uncertain nature of the
economic recovery.
    Estonia's central bank governor, Ardo Hansson, told Reuters
on Wednesday that the launch of another longer-term refinancing
operation (LTRO) was as an option "on the table", but that the
current policy stance was appropriate for now. 
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, dipped on
Friday to 0.223 percent from 0.224 percent.
    The six-month Euribor rate edged up to 0.342
percent from 0.341 percent, while the one-week rate
 was steady at 0.096 percent. The overnight Eonia
rate fell on Thursday to 0.068 percent from 0.073
percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector stood at 240 billion euros, still high enough to keep
short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
    The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as
excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros,
short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly
above the deposit rate". 
    Draghi said last week, however, that there was no stable
relationship between excess liquidity and market rates.
    A Reuters poll of euro traders last week showed they did not
expect any new steps from the ECB to prevent money market rates
from rising closer to the refinancing rate, currently at 0.5
percent. 
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)

