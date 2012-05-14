ECB cash lures Euribor 3-month rate lower

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - Key euro zone three-month bank-to-bank lending rates edged towards all-time lows on Monday, pulled down by the huge amount of excess cash created by the European Central Bank's recent unprecedented injections of long-term liquidity. The ECB, which kept euro zone interest rates at 1.0 percent again this month, has poured more than 1 trillion euros of ultra-cheap, three-year funds into the banking system since the end of last year, halving interbank rates in the process. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell anew on Monday, hitting a new two-year low of 0.689 percent. Six-month rates, however, inched up to 0.978 percent from 0.977 percent, the first rise since the ECB's 3-year liquidity injections began back at the end of December. Shorter-term one-week rates also rose to 0.318 percent from 0.317 percent. Overnight rates dipped at the end of last week to 0.341 percent from 0.348 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed . Three-month rates edged up to 0.914 percent from 0.913 percent while overnight rates remained at 0.3150 percent. The sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few months has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates within touching distance of the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010. The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know they can get that level of interest no matter what. High excess liquidity in the banking system has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 763 billion euros over the weekend. In normal times the amounts are minimal. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)