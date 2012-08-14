FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
August 14, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

Euribor rates dip on expectations of further ECB cut

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Bank-to-bank lending rates hit
all-time lows on Tuesday on expectations the European Central
Bank will cut its interest rates as soon as next month,
extending a downtrend that began with the ECB flooding markets
with liquidity late last year.
    ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's policymakers
discussed the possibility of cutting rates at their meeting on
Aug. 2 "but the Governing Council in its entirety decided this
was not the time".
    A Reuters poll of economists conducted immediately after the
Aug. 2 meeting pointed to a cut in the ECB's main refinancing
rate to 0.5 percent in September from 0.75 percent, which is
already a record low. 
    However, Draghi also tempered expectations of the ECB
starting to charge banks for depositing funds with it overnight.
    The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which it cut to zero on
July 5, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only
lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of
interest than at the central bank.
    The ECB hopes the unprecedented move in the deposit rate to
zero will nurture a return of more significant interbank lending
by forcing banks to look for more profitable options.
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.345
percent on Tuesday from 0.349 percent.
    Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.620
percent from 0.625 percent and shorter-term one-week rates
 inched down to 0.095 percent from 0.096 percent.
Overnight rates fell to 0.112 percent from 0.115
percent.
    Euribor rates, like their counterpart Libor bank-to-bank
rates, are at the centre of a manipulation scandal
after it emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the
Libor rates they pay. 
    Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  decreased to 0.777 percent from 0.784
percent, while overnight dollar rates were steady at 0.316
percent.
    The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
prompted them to make a stronger use of the current account
facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
    A total of 326 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
dipped to 536 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

