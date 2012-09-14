FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euribor rates slide further, ECB rate cut eyed
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 14, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Euribor rates slide further, ECB rate cut eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates hit new all-time lows on Friday as expectations persisted
that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates further
in the coming months after it downgraded its economic outlook
for the euro zone. 
    The ECB kept its main refinancing interest rate at a record
low of 0.75 percent last week, but said the euro zone economy
would probably contract more than it had previously expected
this year. 
    Euribor rates have fallen significantly since the late last
year when the ECB started flooding money markets with cheap
long-term loans. The fall continued on Friday.
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.250
percent from 0.252 percent.
    Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.487
percent from 0.493 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates
 edged down to 0.086 percent from 0.087 percent
while Eonia overnight rates ticked up to 0.103 percent
from 0.101 percent.
    Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  fell to 0.601 percent from 0.632
percent and overnight dollar rates dipped to 0.301 percent from
0.305 percent after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a new
round of quantitative easing.
    The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account
facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
    A Reuters poll showed on Monday that 21 out of 26
participating traders said the ECB would not cut its deposit
rate below zero this year, a move that would in effect charge
banks to park excess funds with the ECB. 
    A total of 320 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
dipped to 547 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.