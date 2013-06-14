FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates unchanged as policymakers assess ECB toolbox
June 14, 2013 / 9:42 AM / in 4 years

Euribor rates unchanged as policymakers assess ECB toolbox

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 14 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates remained unchanged on Friday after rising for five
sessions as policymakers take a closer look at the European
Central Bank's policy options. 
    The ECB left its main refinancing rate unchanged at 0.5
percent last week, and ECB President Mario Draghi said the
economic situation did not warrant another cut. He, however,
added that the bank stood ready to act, should the economy take
a turn for the worse. 
    ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch on Thursday stressed
the bank had not run out of ammunition, saying the tools in its
bag, which include cutting the deposit rate below its current
level of zero, may or may not be deployed depending on the
economic landscape. 
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, stayed at
0.209 percent.
    The six-month rate inched down to 0.319
percent from 0.320 percent while the one-week rate 
remained at 0.090 percent. The overnight Eonia rate 
fell to 0.074 percent from 0.077 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.46000 percent from 0.46111 percent and one-week
down at 0.27333 percent from 0.27889 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 284 billion euros, helping keep market rates below
the ECB's refinancing rate.
    Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates
to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector fell below 200 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
