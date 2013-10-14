FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Euribor rate steady as markets mull ECB course
October 14, 2013 / 9:12 AM / in 4 years

Key Euribor rate steady as markets mull ECB course

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The benchmark Euribor
bank-to-bank lending rate was unchanged on Monday, holding
steady as markets assess the chance of the European Central Bank
engaging in more policy easing.
    On Friday, ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank
was looking carefully at money market interest rates and was
ready to act if they rise too high, but he gave no indication
that any move would be imminent. 
    Other ECB policymakers have indicated they see no immediate
need to make fresh long-term loans (LTROs) to banks.
    With the amount of excess liquidity in the banking system
falling recently, analysts have begun to expect the ECB may
offer a new round of LTROs to help hold down money market
interest rates and to encourage banks to lend.
    However, banks will pay back less than 1 billion euros of a
previous round of LTROs this week, which means excess liquidity
should stay relatively stable.
    On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
was unchanged at 0.227 percent.
    The six-month Euribor rate rose to 0.341
percent from 0.340 percent, while the one-week rate
 remained at 0.098 percent. On Friday, the
overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.085 percent from 0.080
percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector - the amount of money in the market over and above what
the banking system needs to function - was at 217 billion euros,
close to its lowest level since late 2011, before the ECB
flooded markets with more than 1 trillion euros of long-term
loans.
    Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess
liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be
in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.  
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
