#Financials
October 15, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

Euribor rates resume fall on liquidity glut

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates fell again on Monday after steadying on Friday,
resuming their shift lower under the weight of large amounts of
excess liquidity in money markets.
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, dipped to
0.209 percent from 0.210 percent. The six-month rate eased to
0.414 percent from 0.415 percent.
    Shorter term one-week rates slipped to 0.08
percent on Monday. Overnight Eonia rates fell to 0.092
percent from 0.095 percent.
    Bank-to-bank lending rates have been in a steady fall since
November last year when news broke that the ECB was going to
flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash.
    The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on
overnight deposits has allowed the fall to continue by removing
the 0.25 percent floor for the money market.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were down, with three-month rates
falling to 0.60308 percent from 0.61385 percent and overnight
rates dipping to 0.30308 percent.
    The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system
remains extremely high at about 682 billion euros according to
Reuters calculations.
    With it set to remain high for the foreseeable future, money
market experts have focused on whether the ECB could copy
Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash
overnight.
    However, after initial interest in the idea, some
policymakers have expressed reservations about it.
 
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

