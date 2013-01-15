Euribor rates extend gains as ECB positive on outlook

FRANKFURT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates extended their gains to a third straight session on Tuesday after the European Central Bank agreed unanimously last week to hold its policy rates and sounded more upbeat on the economy. ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday there had been no request for lower interest rates from Governing Council members, who had widely discussed cutting rates at the December policy meeting. Draghi also spoke about "positive contagion" being in play and buoying the euro zone. On Tuesday three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.202 percent from 0.199 percent. The six-month rate increased to 0.341 percent from 0.337 percent, while the one-week rate edged up to 0.081 percent from 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate bucked the uptrend and fell to 0.065 percent from 0.067 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates unchanged at 0.51000 percent and one-week rates easing to 0.35455 percent from 0.35667 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)