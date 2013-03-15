FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates steady as ECB keeps "accommodative" stance
March 15, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 5 years ago

Euribor rates steady as ECB keeps "accommodative" stance

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 15 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates were unchanged on Friday after the European Central Bank
said a day earlier its monetary stance will remain
accommodative.
    The ECB kept its main refinancing rate on hold at a
record-low level of 0.75 percent last week, when ECB President
Mario Draghi played down fears of Italy's fractured election
causing widespread economic uncertainty and delaying recovery.
    Draghi also poured cold water on the possibility that the
ECB could take the interest rate on its deposit facility into
negative territory, saying that such a move could have "serious"
unintended consequences.
    On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
remained unchanged at 0.204 percent.
    The six-month rate held steady at 0.326 percent, while the
one-week rate edged up to 0.079 percent from 0.078
percent. The overnight Eonia rate remained at 0.068
percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were mixed, with three-month rates
steady at 0.49500 percent and one-week rates rising to 0.30400
percent from 0.30300 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system is at 397 billion euros ($508 billion), above the lowest
level since the ECB started its 3-year liquidity operations, but
still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's
refinancing rate.
    Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to
face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector falls below 200 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

($1 = 0.7684 euros)

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

