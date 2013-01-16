Euribor rates dip, pausing after rebound

FRANKFURT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates eased slightly on Wednesday after rising in the three prior sessions on a more upbeat assessment of the euro zone economy from the European Central Bank. ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday there had been no request for lower interest rates from Governing Council members, who had widely discussed cutting rates at the December policy meeting. Draghi also spoke about "positive contagion" being in play and buoying the euro zone. Another ECB policymaker, Ewald Nowotny, said on Wednesday the euro zone economy would contract in 2013 but its turning point should be in the first quarter. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, dipped on Wednesday to 0.201 percent from 0.202 percent. The six-month rate eased to 0.340 percent from 0.341 percent, while the one-week rate dipped to 0.080 percent from 0.081 percent. The overnight Eonia rate also eased, falling to 0.064 percent from 0.065 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.51091 percent from 0.51000 percent and one-week rates unchanged at 0.35455 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)