Key Euribor rate steady as ECB in no rush to act

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The benchmark Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate remained unchanged on Monday after a European Central Bank policymaker said the ECB has various options to prevent excessive rises in money market rates, but was in no rush to act. "We have still options available," ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said, asked whether the ECB was running out of ways to curb rates. "In our classical monetary policy instruments we have room, we also have room in our liquidity management, we also have room in our non-standard policy." But Mersch said the central bank was not about to employ any those in the near future. "So from that point I can assure you that we are far from running out of options and I do not see at present why we would have to rush already to the next door, open it and take something from the shelf," he said. His comments came after the ECB left its main interest rate unchanged at 0.5 percent earlier this month. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, stayed at 0.223 percent. The six-month Euribor rate edged down to 0.338 percent from 0.342 percent, while the one-week rate was steady at 0.096 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose on Friday to 0.072 percent from 0.068 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector stood at 243 billion euros, still high enough to keep short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate". Draghi said earlier this month, however, that there was no stable relationship between excess liquidity and market rates. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)