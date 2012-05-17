Euribor rates rise for 1st time since ECB 3-year ops

FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - Key euro zone three-month bank-to-bank lending rates edged higher on Thursday for the first time since the European Central Bank pumped in ultra-cheap, three-year funds in December, finding a floor just above their all-time low. The ECB, which kept euro zone interest rates at 1.0 percent again this month, has poured more than 1 trillion euros of cheap long-term funds into the banking system since the end of last year, halving interbank rates in the process. But three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, rose on Thursday, firming to 0.686 percent from 0.685 percent. Six-month rates rose to 0.975 percent from 0.974 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates hovered near all time lows, easing to 0.317 percent from 0.318 percent. Overnight rates fell to 0.330 percent from 0.340 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed . Three-month rates rose to 0.944 percent from 0.937 percent while overnight rates dipped to 0.313 percent from 0.316 percent. The sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few months has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates within touching distance of the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010. The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know they can get that level of interest no matter what. High excess liquidity in the banking system has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 785 billion euros overnight. In normal times the amounts are minimal. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)