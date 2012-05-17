FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates rise for 1st time since ECB 3-year ops
May 17, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

Euribor rates rise for 1st time since ECB 3-year ops

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - Key euro zone three-month
bank-to-bank lending rates edged higher on Thursday for the
first time since the European Central Bank pumped in
ultra-cheap, three-year funds in December, finding a floor just
above their all-time low.	
    The ECB, which kept euro zone interest rates at 1.0 percent
again this month, has poured more than 1
trillion euros of cheap long-term funds into the banking system
since the end of last year, halving interbank rates in the
process.	
    But three-month Euribor rates, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, rose
on Thursday, firming to 0.686 percent from 0.685 percent.	
    Six-month rates rose to 0.975 percent from
0.974 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates hovered
 near all time lows, easing to 0.317 percent from 0.318 percent.	
    Overnight rates fell to 0.330 percent from 0.340
percent.	
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed
. Three-month rates rose to 0.944
percent from 0.937 percent while overnight rates 
dipped to 0.313 percent from 0.316 percent.	
    The sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few months
has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates within
touching distance of the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in
early 2010.	
    The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits
continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know
they can get that level of interest no matter what.  	
    High excess liquidity in the banking system has
led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where
banks parked 785 billion euros overnight. In normal times the
amounts are minimal.	
   	
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.	
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 	
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 	
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  	
    1 week       	
    2 week       	
    3 week       	
    1 month      	
    2 month      	
    3 month      	
    4 month      	
    5 month      	
    6 month      	
    7 month      	
    8 month      	
    9 month      	
    10 month    	
    11 month    	
    1 year       	
	
	
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

