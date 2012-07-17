Euribor rates march to fresh record lows

FRANKFURT, July 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates hit new all-time lows on Tuesday, driven down by record low ECB interest rates and the central bank's move to stop paying banks interest on their overnight deposits. The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which it cut to zero on July 5, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of interest than at the ECB. The central bank hopes its unprecedented move, which means banks now get nothing if they park their spare cash there, will nurture a return of more significant interbank lending by forcing banks to look for more profitable options. Although some money market experts fear the cut could backfire and kill off parts of the market, the move has had an immediate impact on bank-to-bank rates. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, hit a new all-time low of 0.470 percent on Tuesday, down from 0.477 percent. Other key rates saw similar drops. Six-month Euribor rates fell to 0.754 percent from 0.760 percent. Shorter-term one week rates decreased to 0.118 percent from 0.122 percent, while overnight rates dipped to 0.114 percent, down from 0.117 percent. Euribor rates, like counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates , are currently at the centre of a manipulation scandal after it emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the Libor rates they pay. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fixed lower at 0.930 percent, while overnight dollar rates fixed higher at 0.339 percent, up from 0.338 percent. Banks transferred almost half a trillion euros from the ECB's deposit facility to their current accounts at the central bank when its zero deposit rate came into force last week. But with the monthly reserves cycle now in its stride and fewer options available for banks to juggle their funding, the money has now started to trickle back again. Over 400 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit facility overnight, up from 387 billion. Moving in the other direction the amounts in banks' current accounts dipped to 491 billion euro from 496 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)