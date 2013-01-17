Euribor rates resume upward trend

FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates rose slightly on Thursday, reversing the falls of a day earlier as markets are weighing chances the European Central Bank's more upbeat assessment of the economy could translate into tighter policy. ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday there had been no request for lower interest rates from Governing Council members, who had widely discussed cutting rates at the December policy meeting. Draghi also spoke about "positive contagion" being in play and buoying the euro zone. Another ECB policymaker, Ewald Nowotny, said on Wednesday the euro zone economy would contract in 2013 but its turning point should be in the first quarter. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.204 percent from 0.201 percent, hitting the highest level since mid October. The six-month rate ticked up to 0.344 percent from 0.340 percent, while the one-week rate remained at 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.067 percent from 0.064 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.51000 percent from 0.51091 percent and one-week rates decreasing to 0.35091 percent from 0.35455 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)