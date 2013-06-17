Key Euribor rates unchanged as ECB easing seen less likely

FRANKFURT, June 17 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates remained unchanged on Monday as financial markets see a lower chance of further monetary policy easing by the European Central Bank. The ECB left its main refinancing rate unchanged at 0.5 percent on June 6, and ECB President Mario Draghi said the economic situation did not warrant another cut. He added that the bank stood ready to act should the economy take a turn for the worse. ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch on Thursday stressed the bank had not run out of ammunition, saying the tools in its bag, which include cutting the deposit rate below its current level of zero, may or may not be deployed depending on the economic landscape. Inflation in the 17-country bloc rose to 1.4 percent in May, and core inflation - excluding volatile food and energy prices - rose slightly faster than expected, data showed on Friday. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, ticked up to 0.210 percent from 0.209 percent. The six-month rate remained at 0.319 percent and the one-week rate at 0.090 percent. The overnight Eonia rate ticked up to 0.075 percent from 0.074 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.45889 percent from 0.46000 percent and one-week down at 0.27222 percent from 0.27333 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 295 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)