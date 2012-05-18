Euribor rates shrug off euro fears to hit new lows

FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - Key euro zone three-month bank-to-bank lending rates reversed Thursday's first post-ECB LTRO gain on Friday to hit new two-year lows, as the ECB's huge injections ultra-cheap, three-year funding continued to influence money markets. The ECB, which kept euro zone interest rates at 1.0 percent again this month, has poured more than 1 trillion euros of cheap long-term funds into the banking system since the end of last year, a move which has halved interbank rates in the process. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, rose for the first time since the ECB's injections on Thursday against a background of rising Greek euro exit fears. But the jump reversed on Friday as rates dipped to a new two-year low of 0.684 percent, down from 0.686 percent. Six-month Euriobor rates also dropped, falling to 0.972 percent from 0.975 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates hovered near all time lows, easing to 0.317, while overnight rates fell to 0.320 percent from 0.330 percent. Banks in debt-hobbled euro members have long been struggling to access open markets but the woes are spreading again with only a core of euro zone banks now deemed safe enough to lend to. Tensions have been further stoked by the ECB's move to cut four Greek banks off from its mainstream funding due to the country's woes. (for story click ) Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed . Three-month rates fell to 0.937 percent from 0.944 percent while overnight rates rose to 0.315 percent from 0.313 percent. The sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few months has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within touching distance of the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010. The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know they can get that level of interest no matter what. High excess liquidity in the banking system has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 762 billion euros overnight. In normal times the amounts are minimal. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)