FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euribor rates dip on hopes of ECB rate cut
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 18, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Euribor rates dip on hopes of ECB rate cut

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates hit new all-time lows on Tuesday as expectations persisted
that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates further
in the coming months after it downgraded its economic outlook
for the euro zone. 
    The ECB kept its main refinancing interest rate at a record
low of 0.75 percent at its September policy meeting, but said
the euro zone economy would probably contract more than it had
previously expected this year. 
    Euribor rates have fallen significantly since the late last
year when the ECB started flooding money markets with cheap
long-term loans. The fall continued on Tuesday.
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.244
percent from 0.248 percent.
    Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.476
percent from 0.482 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates
 dipped to 0.085 percent while Eonia overnight
rates dropped further below the 0.100-percent mark, to
0.089 percent from 0.095 percent.
    Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  rose to 0.605 percent from 0.597
percent, while overnight dollar rates edged up to 0.302 percent.
    The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account
facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
    A total of 306 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
rose to 554 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.