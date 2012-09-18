Euribor rates dip on hopes of ECB rate cut

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates hit new all-time lows on Tuesday as expectations persisted that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates further in the coming months after it downgraded its economic outlook for the euro zone. The ECB kept its main refinancing interest rate at a record low of 0.75 percent at its September policy meeting, but said the euro zone economy would probably contract more than it had previously expected this year. Euribor rates have fallen significantly since the late last year when the ECB started flooding money markets with cheap long-term loans. The fall continued on Tuesday. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.244 percent from 0.248 percent. Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.476 percent from 0.482 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates dipped to 0.085 percent while Eonia overnight rates dropped further below the 0.100-percent mark, to 0.089 percent from 0.095 percent. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates rose to 0.605 percent from 0.597 percent, while overnight dollar rates edged up to 0.302 percent. The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the required reserves. A total of 306 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB rose to 554 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)