October 18, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Euribor rates ease as excess liquidity weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates fell on Thursday under the weight of large amounts
of excess liquidity in money markets.
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, dipped to
0.205 percent from 0.207 percent. The six-month rate eased to
0.406 percent from 0.409 percent.
    Shorter term one-week rates inched down to
0.079 percent from  0.080 percent. Overnight Eonia rates
 rose to 0.093 percent from 0.091 percent.
    Bank-to-bank lending rates have been falling steadily since
November last year when news broke that the ECB was going to
flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash.
    The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on
overnight deposits has allowed the fall to continue by removing
the 0.25 percent floor for the money market.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  also fell, with three-month rates
falling to 0.59000 percent from 0.59308 percent and overnight
rates dipping to 0.30231 percent from 0.30308 percent.
    The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is
extremely high at about 691 billion euros according to Reuters
calculations.
    With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable
future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB
could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit
cash overnight. Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea
but some have since expressed reservations. 
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans
and Patrick Graham)

