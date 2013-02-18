Euribor rates fall after G20 avoids yen criticism

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates eased on Monday after the G20 nations refrained at a weekend meeting from criticising Japan for its expansive policies that have weakened the yen. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also signalled on Monday no change to the country's ultra-loose monetary policy. The yen dipped near a 33-month low against the dollar and the euro was up 0.2 percent. A recent rise in the euro exchange rate has fuelled market expectations that the ECB could react by cutting interest rates further or deploying other forms of policy easing. ECB President Mario Draghi, whose recent comments on the currency have fanned such expectations, repeated on Friday that the euro exchange rate was not a policy target, "but the exchange rate is important for growth and price stability". On Monday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.223 percent from 0.225 percent. The six-month rate fell to 0.359 percent from 0.363 percent while the one-week rate inched lower to 0.080 percent from 0.081 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.060 percent on Friday from 0.066 percent the previous day. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.48818 percent from 0.48727 percent and one-week rates unchanged at 0.32091 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)