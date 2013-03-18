FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euribor rates rise, markets alarmed by Cyprus deal
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

Euribor rates rise, markets alarmed by Cyprus deal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 18 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates rose on Monday as money markets were alarmed by a surprise
decision by euro zone leaders to part-fund a rescue of Cyprus by
taxing bank deposits.
    The euro zone struck a deal on Saturday to hand Cyprus a
bailout worth 10 billion euros ($13 billion), but demanded
depositors in its banks forfeit some money to stave off
bankruptcy despite the risks of a wider bank run. 
    ECB President Mario Draghi assured banks unlimited access to
ECB funding for as long as needed at his monthly news conference
on March 7 - a pledge that has helped keep interbank lending
rates low. But the Cyprus deal rattled markets. 
    On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
rose to 0.206 percent from 0.204 percent.
    The six-month rate held steady at 0.326 percent, while the
one-week rate rose to 0.080 percent from 0.079
percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.070 percent
from 0.068 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were higher, with three-month rates
rising to 0.50800 percent from 0.49500 percent and one-week
rates rising to 0.31500 percent from 0.30400 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system is at 394 billion euros ($508 billion), above the lowest
level since the ECB started its 3-year liquidity operations, but
still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's
refinancing rate.
    Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to
face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector falls below 200 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

($1 = 0.7684 euros)

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.