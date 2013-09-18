FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Euribor rate unchanged as steady ECB policy expected
#Financials
September 18, 2013 / 9:13 AM / 4 years ago

Key Euribor rate unchanged as steady ECB policy expected

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The benchmark Euribor
bank-to-bank lending rate was unchanged on Wednesday, staying
within the narrow band it has traded in for the last two months
as markets expect the European Central Bank to conduct
steady-hand policy.
    Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told German daily
Boersen-Zeitung in an interview that the ECB wanted to ensure
that money market rates did not overreact either to U.S. Federal
Reserve curtailing its economic stimulus or to positive economic
data from the euro zone itself. 
    Nearly three-quarters of economists polled by Reuters said
they expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce it will trim
its monthly spending on asset purchases by $10 billion after its
Sept. 17-18 meeting. 
    The prospect of such a slowdown in stimulus, seen as the
first step away from the ultra-loose monetary policy the Fed
promoted during the global economic crisis, has helped push
forward money market interest rates higher in Europe. 
    The ECB has repeatedly said that the euro zone was not yet
in a condition that would warrant a similar move and has instead
vowed to keep rates low or lower for an extended period of time.
    The key market interest rate has been between 0.220 and
0.228 percent since July 17.
    On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
remained at 0.222 percent.
    The six-month Euribor rate edged up to 0.340
percent from 0.339 percent, while the one-week rate
 slipped to 0.095 percent from 0.096 percent. The
overnight Eonia rate rose on Tuesday to 0.075 percent
from 0.073 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector stood at 241 billion euros, still high enough to keep
short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
    The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as
excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros,
short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly
above the deposit rate". 
    Draghi said earlier this month, however, that there was no
stable relationship between excess liquidity and market rates.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
