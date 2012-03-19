FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor bank-to-bank rates hits 20-month lows
March 19, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 6 years ago

Euribor bank-to-bank rates hits 20-month lows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates hit fresh 20-month lows on Monday as the huge
amount of liquidity the European Central Bank has given to banks
in recent months exerted heavy downward pressure on the money
market.	
    Euribor rates have dropped by more than a third as a result
of the 1 trillion euros in 3-year loans the ECB has poured into
the financial markets since December. 	
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 0.842 percent on Monday, the lowest level since July 2010.	
    Rates in longer-term maturities also dropped. Six-month
rates fell to 1.146 percent from 1.158 percent and
12-month rates dropped to 1.485 percent from 1.495
percent.	
    One-week rates, the most heavily influenced by
the level of cash in the system, fell to 0.318 percent from
0.320 percent. Overnight rates bucked the trend and
rose to 0.361 percent from 0.356 percent.	
    Despite the sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few
months they remain well above the euro era low of 0.634 percent
they hit in early 2010. 	
    Futures markets see further falls, however, on expectations
the ECB will keep limit free liquidity available for the
foreseeable future and official interest rates at their current
record low of 1 percent. 	
    	
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.	
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 	
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 	
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  	
    1 week       	
    2 week       	
    3 week       	
    1 month      	
    2 month      	
    3 month      	
    4 month      	
    5 month      	
    6 month      	
    7 month      	
    8 month      	
    9 month      	
    10 month    	
    11 month    	
    1 year       	
	
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

