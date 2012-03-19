Euribor bank-to-bank rates hits 20-month lows

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates hit fresh 20-month lows on Monday as the huge amount of liquidity the European Central Bank has given to banks in recent months exerted heavy downward pressure on the money market. Euribor rates have dropped by more than a third as a result of the 1 trillion euros in 3-year loans the ECB has poured into the financial markets since December. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 0.842 percent on Monday, the lowest level since July 2010. Rates in longer-term maturities also dropped. Six-month rates fell to 1.146 percent from 1.158 percent and 12-month rates dropped to 1.485 percent from 1.495 percent. One-week rates, the most heavily influenced by the level of cash in the system, fell to 0.318 percent from 0.320 percent. Overnight rates bucked the trend and rose to 0.361 percent from 0.356 percent. Despite the sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few months they remain well above the euro era low of 0.634 percent they hit in early 2010. Futures markets see further falls, however, on expectations the ECB will keep limit free liquidity available for the foreseeable future and official interest rates at their current record low of 1 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)