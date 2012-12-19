FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euribor steady after Mersch cool on ECB rate cut
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2012 / 10:24 AM / in 5 years

Euribor steady after Mersch cool on ECB rate cut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates were little changed on Wednesday after a European
Central Bank policymaker played down chances of further rate
cuts.
    ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch told a newspaper he
did not see the logic of a debate about the bank cutting its
main rate from the current record low because unconventional
tools were working better than conventional monetary policy.
    The ECB kept rates on hold this month despite new forecasts
suggesting the euro area economy will contract next year as it
has this. 
    On Wednesday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
dipped to 0.183 percent from 0.184 percent.
    The six-month rate was unchanged at 0.318 percent while the
one-week rate rose to 0.078 percent from 0.077
percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.072 percent
from 0.071.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were lower, with three-month rates
easing to 0.55462 percent from 0.55615 percent and one-week
rates falling to 0.36077 percent from 0.36154 percent.
    
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

($1 = 0.7867 euros)

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt, John
Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.