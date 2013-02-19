FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates fall as Draghi watches euro FX rate
February 19, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 5 years ago

Euribor rates fall as Draghi watches euro FX rate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates eased on Tuesday after European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said a day earlier the ECB would have to assess the
economic impact of the euro's strength.
    Draghi's recent comments on the currency have fanned
expectations that the ECB may have to take policy action to
counter the impact on growth and inflation of the euro's
appreciation.
    On Tuesday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
eased to 0.221 percent from 0.223 percent.
    The six-month rate fell to 0.357 percent from 0.359 percent
while the one-week rate was unchanged at 0.080
percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.058 percent
from 0.060 percent the previous day.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were mixed, with three-month rates
falling to 0.48545 percent from 0.48818 percent and one-week
rates rising to 0.32364 percent from 0.32091 percent.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

