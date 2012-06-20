Key Euribor rate flat as markets mull chance of rate cut

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates were unchanged on Wednesday as expectations that the European Central Bank could cut its deposit rate to zero offset rising sovereign debt crisis tensions. Money market rates have more than halved since the ECB flooded money markets with over a trillion euros of ultra-cheap three-year funding in twin operations in December and February, but the slide has levelled off in recent weeks as crisis tensions have risen and overnight rates have approached the ECB's 0.25 percent deposit rate. With markets awash with low-cost cash, the deposit rate acts as a floor for the money market as banks will only lend on open markets if borrowers are prepared to pay more than the ECB. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, remained at 0.657 percent. Six-month Euribor rates also stayed level, at 0.930 percent. Shorter-term one week rates, which have hovered near all-time lows, inched up to 0.322 percent from 0.321 percent. Overnight rates dipped to 0.333 percent from 0.334 percent. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fell to 0.948 percent from 0.963 percent and overnight rates decreased to 0.329 percent from 0.333 percent. The euro-denominated Euribor rates remained at low levels after fresh hints from ECB policymakers that the bank's deposit rate could be cut, a move that would open up room for a further drop in market rates. "I could imagine a zero deposit rate," Slovak ECB policymaker Jozef Makuch said last week, echoing earlier comments from Austria's Ewald Nowotny. ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday the bloc's economy faced serious risks and no inflation threat. Earlier this month, the ECB extended its promise to supply banks with unlimited funding until the middle of January next year and did not rule out supplying further longer-term cash if the benefit of its twin three-year LTROs proved not to have been enough. The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within touching distance of a record low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010. High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 773 billion euros according to Reuters calculations - has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 764 billion euros overnight. Before the financial crisis, the amounts were minimal. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)