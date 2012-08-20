FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates drop to new lows on ECB rate cut hopes
August 20, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Euribor rates drop to new lows on ECB rate cut hopes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Bank-to-bank lending rates
dropped to all-time lows on Monday on expectations the European
Central Bank will cut its interest rates as soon as next month,
extending a downtrend that began with the ECB flooding markets
with liquidity late last year. 
    ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's policymakers
discussed the possibility of cutting rates at their meeting on
Aug. 2 "but the Governing Council in its entirety decided this
was not the time".
    A Reuters poll of economists conducted immediately after the
meeting pointed to a cut in the ECB's main refinancing rate to
0.5 percent in September from 0.75 percent, which is already a
record low. 
    However, Draghi also tempered expectations of the ECB
starting to charge banks for depositing funds with it overnight.
    The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which it cut to zero on
July 5, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only
lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of
interest than at the central bank.
    The ECB hopes the unprecedented move in the deposit rate to
zero will nurture a return to more significant interbank lending
by forcing banks to look for more profitable options.
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.325
percent from 0.334 percent on Friday.
    Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.600
percent from 0.607 percent and shorter-term one-week rates
 ticked down to 0.094 percent from 0.095 percent.
Eonia overnight rates bucked the downtrend and edged up
to 0.112 percent from 0.111 percent.
    Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  fell to 0.768 percent from 0.769
percent, while overnight dollar rates rose to 0.317 percent from
0.316 percent.
    The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
has prompted them to make stronger use of the current account
facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
    A total of 327 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
fell to 542 billion euros.
    Euribor rates, like their counterpart Libor bank-to-bank
rates, are at the centre of a manipulation scandal
after it emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the
Libor rates they pay. 
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
