Euribor rates ease further as investors eye lower ECB rates

FRANKFURT, May 20 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates eased on Monday as investors geared up for more monetary easing by the European Central Bank following weak economic data. Falling prices in Germany and France pulled euro zone consumer inflation to a three-year low in April while imports fell 10 percent in March, as new data showed the depth of the bloc's downturn. ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month the ECB would monitor incoming data closely and would be ready to cut rates again, including the deposit rate currently at zero. The ECB cut its main rate to 0.5 percent in May. ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Friday the option to cut the deposit rate below zero was there, but that didn't mean that the ECB would actually make use of it. On Friday, market talk that the ECB was checking with banks whether they would be prepared for such a step weighed on the euro against the dollar and German Bund futures extended gains. Ignazio Visco, Italy's central bank chief, was quoted last week as saying that cutting the deposit rate below zero would be an effective way to help the euro zone economy. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.199 percent from 0.200 percent. The six-month rate fell to 0.294 percent from 0.297 percent. The one-week rate stayed at 0.082 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.066 percent from 0.082 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.46778 percent from 0.46889 percent and one-week rates down at 0.29222 percent from 0.29333 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 297 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)