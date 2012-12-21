FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor firms as ECB policymakers play down rate cut
December 21, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

Euribor firms as ECB policymakers play down rate cut

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates edged higher on Friday after comments from a
clutch of European Central Bank policymakers playing down the
chances of another ECB rate cut.
    Joerg Asmussen, a member of the ECB's Executive Board, said
late on Tuesday he would be "very reluctant" about the ECB
cutting its deposit rate - now at zero - any further, adding
that "our (monetary) policy is very accommodative."
    Another board member, Yves Mersch, said this week he did not
see the logic of a debate about the ECB cutting its main rate
from a record low of 0.75 percent. A third board member, Peter
Praet, said earlier this month there is little room to cut.
    The ECB kept rates on hold this month despite new forecasts
suggesting the euro area economy will contract next year as it
has this. 
    On Friday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
ticked higher to 0.184 from 0.183 percent.
    The six-month rate was unchanged at 0.318 percent while the
one-week rate rose to 0.088 percent from 0.078
percent. The overnight Eonia rate dipped to 0.069
percent from 0.070 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were firmer, with three-month rates
rising to 0.57250 percent from 0.56583 percent and one-week
rates jumping to 0.60583 percent from 0.37250 percent.
    
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

($1 = 0.7867 euros)

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

