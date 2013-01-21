FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor steady as LTRO repayment impact seen limited
January 21, 2013 / 10:17 AM / in 5 years

Euribor steady as LTRO repayment impact seen limited

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The recent rise in key Euribor
bank-to-bank lending rates stalled on Monday after comments from
a key European Central Bank policymaker played down the impact
of the nearing repayment of 3-year loan money, while hopes for
another ECB rate cut faded.
    Banks took more than 1 trillion euros of ultra-cheap,
three-year loans from the ECB in two separate offers roughly a
year ago as it sought to restore order to Europe's crisis-hit
financial system. Banks can soon begin to prepay the money back
on a voluntary basis.
    While the heavy oversupply of ECB cash has long depressed
the rates banks charge each other on lending markets, the
prospect of a significant repayment, which analysts said could
be up to 300 billion euros, has driven rates higher recently.
    However, Benoit Coeure, in charge of market operations on
the ECB board, played down the impact on short-term rates of the
early LTRO repayments on Friday, saying that the excess
liquidity in the euro zone remained very high. 
    Reuters calculations show there is currently around 631
billion euros of excess liquidity sitting in euro
zone banks.  
    A more positive economic outlook has also pushed up market
interest rates, as expectations for another policy rate cut have
decreased.
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained unchanged
at 0.209 percent. 
    The six-month rate inched up to 0.353 percent from 0.351
percent, while the one-week rate stayed at 0.080
percent. The overnight Eonia rate remained unchanged at
0.068 percent on Friday.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.50455 percent from 0.50545 percent and one-week
rates dropping to 0.34545 percent from 0.34636 percent.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

