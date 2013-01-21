Euribor steady as LTRO repayment impact seen limited

FRANKFURT, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The recent rise in key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates stalled on Monday after comments from a key European Central Bank policymaker played down the impact of the nearing repayment of 3-year loan money, while hopes for another ECB rate cut faded. Banks took more than 1 trillion euros of ultra-cheap, three-year loans from the ECB in two separate offers roughly a year ago as it sought to restore order to Europe's crisis-hit financial system. Banks can soon begin to prepay the money back on a voluntary basis. While the heavy oversupply of ECB cash has long depressed the rates banks charge each other on lending markets, the prospect of a significant repayment, which analysts said could be up to 300 billion euros, has driven rates higher recently. However, Benoit Coeure, in charge of market operations on the ECB board, played down the impact on short-term rates of the early LTRO repayments on Friday, saying that the excess liquidity in the euro zone remained very high. Reuters calculations show there is currently around 631 billion euros of excess liquidity sitting in euro zone banks. A more positive economic outlook has also pushed up market interest rates, as expectations for another policy rate cut have decreased. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained unchanged at 0.209 percent. The six-month rate inched up to 0.353 percent from 0.351 percent, while the one-week rate stayed at 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate remained unchanged at 0.068 percent on Friday. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.50455 percent from 0.50545 percent and one-week rates dropping to 0.34545 percent from 0.34636 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)