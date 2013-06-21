FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euribor rates rise as stimulus expectations wane
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2013 / 9:22 AM / in 4 years

Euribor rates rise as stimulus expectations wane

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 21 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates rose on Friday after the U.S. central bank earlier in the
week signalled an end to easy money and markets remain
unconvinced that the European Central Bank will provide more
support to the euro zone economy.
    Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the
U.S. economy is expanding strongly enough for the central bank
to begin slowing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus later this
year. 
    Such a step towards an exit from accommodative policies is
still far off in Europe, where the ECB kept its main refinancing
rate unchanged at 0.5 percent on June 6. ECB President Mario
Draghi said then the governing council discussed a raft of
options, but decided to leave them on the shelf for now.
    On Tuesday, Draghi reiterated in a speech in Israel that the
ECB stood ready to act if necessary, stressing that the
transmission of its monetary policy was improving and it had
regained better control of monetary conditions. 
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.216
percent from 0.214 percent.
    The six-month rate increased to 0.333 percent
from 0.329 percent and the one-week rate rose to
0.102 percent from 0.099 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
 remained at 0.082 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were mixed, with three-month rates
remaining at 0.45667 percent and one-week rates rising to
0.28556 percent from 0.28222 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector fell to 251 billion euros, the lowest level since
December 2011, but still high enough to keep market rates below
the ECB's refinancing rate.
    Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates
to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector fell below 200 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.