FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Key Euribor rate dips as Greek bailout talk swirls
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 21, 2013 / 9:28 AM / in 4 years

Key Euribor rate dips as Greek bailout talk swirls

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate eased further on Wednesday as talk of a third Greek
aid programme cast a shadow over the currency bloc's recent
signs of stabilisation.
    European Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen
travelled to Athens on Wednesday to check up how well Greece was
meeting its international bailout obligations. 
    Asmussen's visit was announced on Tuesday, the same day that
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told an election
campaign audience that Greece will need a third bailout on top
of rescue loans worth about 240 billion euros already obtained
for 2010-2014. 
    Earlier this week, the Bundesbank said it expected German
economic growth to steady following a strong second quarter,
pointing to a subdued euro zone recovery. 
    On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
eased to 0.224 percent from 0.225 percent.
    The six-month Euribor rate fell to 0.341
percent from 0.342 percent, while the one-week rate
 ticked down to 0.100 percent from 0.101 percent.
The overnight Eonia rate edged down to 0.078 percent
from 0.079 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were mixed, with three-month rates
remaining unchanged at 0.50000 percent and one-week rates down
at 0.30167 percent from 0.30333 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector stood at 263 billion euros, still high enough to keep
short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
    The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as
excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros,
short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly
above the deposit rate".
    A Reuters poll of traders showed on Monday they did not
expect euro zone money market rates to rise significantly even
if excess liquidity drops below the 200 billion euro level.
 
    The ECB's main refi rate is at 0.5 percent and the deposit
rate at zero.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.