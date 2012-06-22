Euribor rates dip as ECB rate cut expectations rise

FRANKFURT, June 22 (Reuters) - Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates dipped to new two-year lows on Friday, pushed down by a growing expectation the ECB will cut interest rates next month and that is set to make it easier for troubled banks to access its ultra-cheap funding. Money market rates have more than halved since the ECB flooded money markets with over a trillion euros of cheap three-year funding, but the slide has levelled off in recent weeks as crisis tensions have risen and overnight rates have approached the ECB's 0.25 percent deposit rate. With markets awash with low-cost cash, the deposit rate acts as a floor for the money market as banks will only lend on open markets if borrowers are prepared to pay more than the ECB. An cut in the ECB deposit rate would lower that floor. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.654 percent from 0.655 percent. Six-month Euribor rates fell to 0.928 percent from 0.929 percent. Shorter-term one week rates, which have hovered near all-time lows, fell to 0.323 percent from 0.325 percent. Overnight rates bucked the trend, rising to 0.329 percent from 0.326 percent. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates climbed to 0.949 percent and overnight rates remained at 0.326 percent. The euro-denominated Euribor rates remained at low levels after fresh hints from ECB policymakers that the bank's deposit rate could be cut, a move that would open up room for a further drop in market rates. "Cutting rates is certainly an option as far as our monetary policy is concerned," ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told the Financial Times this week. (for story click ) "It was discussed at the last governing council meeting and I would expect the next council to discuss it again," he added. Earlier this month, the ECB extended its promise to supply banks with unlimited funding until the middle of January next year and did not rule out supplying further longer-term cash if the benefit of its twin three-year LTROs proved not to have been enough. The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within touching distance of a record low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010. High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 757 billion euros according to Reuters calculations - has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 769 billion euros overnight. Before the financial crisis, the amounts were minimal. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)